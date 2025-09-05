Shilpa Shetty on SRK: Long before world called him King Khan, he believed he was a king

Mumbai, Sep 5 Actress Shilpa Shetty has spoken about Shah Rukh Khan and said that the best thing about the Bollywood superstar is that long before the world called him King Khan, he believed he was a “king.”

The actress, who is seen as a judge on the dance-based reality show “Super Dancer Chapter 5” was blown away by a contestant named Sukriti, who set the stage on fire with her breathtaking performance on Shah Rukh Khan’s hit song “Sachi Yeh Kahani Hai” from the movie “Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa”.

Comparing Sukriti’s confidence to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Shilpa said: “The best thing about Shah Rukh Khan is that long before the world called him King Khan, he believed he was a king.”

“That unshakable confidence in himself made others believe it too. And that’s the power of self-belief: it makes the world see you the way you see yourself.”

Shilpa said that she sees the same fire in the contestant.

The actress said: “She believes she’s a queen, and just like one, she rules the stage the moment she steps on. She owns the stage.”

Talking about Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, the 1993 coming-of-age comedy drama film is directed by Kundan Shah, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepak Tijori. It also featured Suchitra Krishnamurthy and Naseeruddin Shah.

Shah Rukh Khan has bought the rights to the film under his banner, Red Chillies Entertainment.The film was remade in Telugu as Swapnalokam with Jagapathi Babu and Raasi in the cast.

“Super Dancer Chapter 5” airs on Sony Entertainment Television and SonyLIV.

On the acting front, Shilpa was last seen in “Sukhee”, a humorous slice-of-life tale It told the story of Sukhee, who relives her teenage years while experiencing a variety of things over the course of just seven days, emerging reignited, reborn, and making the hardest shift of her life.

She will next be seen in KD: The Devil, a Kannada action drama film directed by Prem. The film stars Dhruva Sarja in the titular role, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah and Nora Fatehi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor