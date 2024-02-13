Shilpa Shetty pens letter to PM Modi over Ram Mandir's inauguration in Ayodhya

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 13 : Actor Shilpa Shetty recently penned down a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing gratitude to him for building the historic Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

In the letter, Shilpa wrote, "Some read history, and some learn it, but people like you recreate it. You have changed the 500-year-old history of the Ram Janmabhoomi. A heartfelt thank you for it. For achieving this auspicious feat, your name has forever been etched with Prabhu Shri Ram."

Acknowledging Shilpa's gesture, the official X handle of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shared the letter's image on social media.

https://twitter.com/bjp4maharashtra/status/1757002651902820555?s=48

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram in the newly built Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya was held on January 22, led by rituals that were performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While addressing the dignitaries invited to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, PM Modi said the unveiling of the Ram Lalla idol is not only a moment of triumph after a prolonged struggle but also one of humility.

"This is not just a moment of celebration for us all but also one to reflect the coming of age of the Indian society. This occasion is as much about triumph as it is about humility. The world is replete with instances of countries that faced a lot of difficulties resolving historic wrongs and injustices. However, the way we untied the knots and resolved all outstanding issues gives us hope that our future is going to be more beautiful and fulfilling than our past," PM Modi said.

The PM said that the construction of the temple, which some feared would set off a firestorm, now stands as a symbol of peace, patience, harmony and integration."There was also a time when some people used to say 'Ram Mandir bana toh aag lag jaegi' (the making of the Ram Temple would set off a firestorm). Such people lacked an understanding of the purity of our society, the spirit that binds us all. This majestic abode of Shri Ram Lalla will now stand as a symbol of peace, patience, mutual harmony and social unity. The construction of this temple did not set off a fire but exuded a positive energy that has been infectious for us all," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor