Shilpa Shetty raises glam quotient in black jumpsuit

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 4 : Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra not only inspires fans with her performances, workout videos but also with her fashion statement.

Taking to Instagram, Shilpa treated fans with new pictures flaunting her curves.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C1rCOT4IlOF/?img_index=2

Shilpa posed in a black backless jumpsuit that she paired with black heels.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "My own kinda Sunset."

As soon as the pictures were uploaded, fans and followers chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Wow Lovely Looking Beautiful."

Another user commented, "Your beauty takes my breath away."

Shilpa is one of those who religiously follow a regime to stay fit and full of energy. The actor kicked off her first day of the New Year on a 'balanced' note.

On New Year that too on Monday, Shilpa Shetty's post is all about working out.

Taking to Instagram, Shilpa shared a video of herself performing some balancing asana.

"I'm starting 2024 on a 'balanced' note with the Ashwa Sanchalana Salamba Utthita Eka Padasana, which is a great balancing asana. It helps improve focus & concentration, and also enhances the coordination between mind & body. It also improves the back's and the hamstring's flexibility. Please note: People suffering from back pain or slip-disc and during pregnant women must avoid this asana," she wrote.

She also revealed her resolutions for 2024.

"Wishing you all a Happy, Prosperous, and Healthy New Year... My resolution for 2024 is to LIVE IN THE 'NOW' with awareness, balance, and gratitude," Shilpa added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa was last seen in the family entertainer film 'Sukhee' which was released in theatres on September 22.

Apart from this, Shilpa will be seen in Rohit Shetty's OTT debut 'Indian Police Force', which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. The series will stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime.

She will also act in 'KD-The Devil' as Satyavati alongside V Ravichandran, and Sanjay Dutt. The pan-India multilingual will be released in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor