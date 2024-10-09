Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra challenge ED's notice in Bombay High Court

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 9 : Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra and her husband, Raj Kundra, have approached the Bombay High Court in response to a notice from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) requiring them to vacate their residence and farmhouse as part of an ongoing money laundering investigation.

The couple's case is set to be heard on Thursday.

In April, the ED had attached properties valued at approximately Rs 97.79 crore belonging to Raj Kundra under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

This action included the seizure of various properties in Mumbai and Pune, along with equity shares held by the couple.

Raj Kundra's legal team, led by attorney Prashant Patil, released a statement asserting their commitment to the rule of law.

Patil emphasised, "We shall follow the due process of law and take necessary steps as prescribed under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act to protect the liberty and property of my clients."

Patil further argued, "On the face of it, there is no prima facie case made out against my clients Mr. Raj Kundra and Mrs. Shilpa Shetty Kundra."

He expressed confidence in the judicial system, stating, "We have complete faith in the Honourable Judiciary. I believe when we make our fair representation before the Honourable Enforcement Directorate, even the investigation agencies may grant justice to us. We have faith in the fair investigation. We stand committed to cooperate with the authorities as and when required."

The ED's investigation originated from multiple FIRs filed by the Maharashtra and Delhi Police against various individuals and entities allegedly involved in a Bitcoin Ponzi scheme.

This scam reportedly deceived the public by promising high returns and obscured the proceeds in complex online wallets.

The ED has alleged that Raj Kundra received 285 Bitcoins from the scam's mastermind, Amit Bhardwaj, intended for the establishment of a Bitcoin mining farm in Ukraine.

These Bitcoins, valued at over Rs 150 crore, are reportedly derived from funds collected from investors through illicit means.

Despite the project not coming to fruition, Kundra is claimed to still hold onto these assets.

The investigation has already resulted in several arrests, with some individuals currently in judicial custody while key suspects remain at large.

The ED had previously attached properties worth Rs 69 crore linked to the case, and further inquiries are ongoing.

