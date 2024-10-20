Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Neelam arrive at Sunita Kapoor's house to celebrate Karwa Chauth

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 20 : Like every year, married celebs of B-Town have arrived at Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor's house to celebrate Karwa Chauth.

From Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon to Neelam and Mira Kapoor,"Bollywood wives" were spotted arriving at Anil and Sunita Kapoor's residence on Sunday evening for the traditional Karwa Chauth puja. All of them were dressed in ethnic attire.

While Raveena donned an anarkali suit, Shilpa opted for a red saree. Mira was also seen dressed up in a saree.

Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Panday came together and even struck a pose for the paps. Neelam, too, joined them for a Karwa Chauth picture.

A while ago, Anil and Sunita's daughter Sonam Kapoor gave a glimpse of her Karwa Chauth mehendi. She got her husband Anand's name on one wrist while her son Vayu's name on the other with mehendi.

Even though Sonam does not fast, she never misses a chance to glam up for the festivities.

Celebrated in Kartik month during the Chaturthi of Krishna Paksha, married women observe a nirjal vrat on this day. The fast begins at dawn and following a feast known as sargi and concludes with the sighting of the moon. After seeing the moon, they are fed food and water by their husbands and then they break their fast.

