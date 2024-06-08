Shilpa Shetty receives heartwarming birthday wish from sister Shamita Shetty

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 8 : Actor Shilpa Shetty on Saturday turned a year older, and to make her birthday more special, her sister Shamita penned a beautiful wish on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Shamita used words like "strength" and "kindness" to describe Shilpa as a human being.

"Happy Birthday my lifeline! Your kindness, strength and love inspire me everyday Wishing you a day and year as beautiful as you are my angel, heart n soul, my protector ..words can't describe how grateful I am to have you in my life ... I love you .. to the moon n back munki," she wrote.

Shamita also dropped an adorable video showcasing her memorable moments spent with her "Munki" (nickname of Shilpa).

Reacting to the post, Shilpa commented, "Awwwww Love you my Tunkiiiiiiii."

Shilpa's husband and businessman Raj Kundra also posted a sweet birthday wish for Shilpa. He called Shilpa "superwoman."

"SUPER blessed to have married the perfect life partner! Happy birthday my Superwoman. I love you unconditionally @theshilpashetty #shilpashetty #happybirthday," he posted on his Instagram account.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa has recently wrapped up filming 'KD - The Devil Part 1'. 'KD- The Devil' also stars V Ravichandran and Sanjay Dutt.

The pan-India multilingual is set to release in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. A period action entertainer based on true events from 1970s Bangalore.

Meanwhile, Shilpa was recently seen in Rohit Shetty's OTT debut 'Indian Police Force', which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. The series is streaming on the OTT platform Amazon Prime.

