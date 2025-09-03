Shilpa Shetty Refutes Rumours of Closing Bandra Restaurant Over Financial Issues, Launches South Indian Spot ‘Ammakai’

Shilpa Shetty’s Bastian is not done with creating its legacy! The brand is looking forward to entering a new era! Recently, the social media page of Bastian Mumbai made an official announcement, stating that Bastian will undergo a transformation into Ammakai, a South Indian restaurant in Bandra, and it will also expand in Juhu with Bastian Beach Club, beginning from mid-October.

The statement read, “While you’re working hard at the ‘rumor mill’, today at Bastian, we’re serving “The Real Tea.” Bandra was our beginning, and while that chapter closes, two new stories are waiting to be written. The Brand Steps Into a Next Era. Bastian Bandra, the flagship that started it, all bids adieu, the brand looks forward to opening new exciting new chapters in its culinary journey.”

“From mid-October, the iconic Bandra space will transform into Ammakai, a specialty South Indian restaurant. Meaning 'the mother’s hand’, Ammakai embodies comfort, warmth, and authenticity. Ammakai pays homage to the depth of South Indian culinary traditions, recipes seeped in heritage, enriched with regional flavours, and brought to life with the impeccable service and quality synonymous with the Bastian name,” it added.

“At the same time, Bastian is expanding its vibrant spirit to the shores of Juhu with the Bastian Beach Club. This new coastal destination will capture the brand’s signature energy of indulgence and celebration. Bandra was where Bastian’s journey began, and it will always remain close to us. As we evolve, it feels right to honur the depth of South Indian cuisine through Ammakai while also bringing the energy and indulgence of Bastian to Juhu in a fresh new way. We’re closing one chapter, but two new stories are waiting to be written, and we can’t wait to welcome you into them,” it concluded. This announcement refutes any rumors surrounding the shutting down of Bastian because of any financial handling. Shilpa Shetty co-owns Bastian Bandra and other Bastian branches along with restaurateur Ranjit Bindra. He is the founder of the Bastian Hospitality Group, which was set up in 2014. Apart from the Bastian brand, the group includes A Bar Called Life, Arth, One Street and Binge.Over the years, Bastian Bandra has been a favourite for Bollywood celebrities, often drawing paparazzi outside its entrance. Regulars have included Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Ananya Panday, making it one of the city's most-photographed dining destinations.