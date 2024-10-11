Shilpa Shetty remembers father Surendra Shetty on eighth death anniversary

Mumbai, Oct 11 On her father Surendra Shetty’s eighth death anniversary on Friday, actress Shilpa Shetty remembered her father and said that she “misses him.”

Shilpa took to Instagram, where she posted a monochrome image of her father. In the throwback picture, she is seen hugging him.

“11th October 2016, 8 years. We miss you,” she wrote.

Shilpa's father Surendra Shetty breathed his last on October 11 at his Versova residence following a cardiac arrest. He was rushed to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, where he was declared dead.

On the personal front, Shilpa had married Raj in November 2009. The couple have two children-- son Viaan, and daughter Samisha.

Shilpa had made her acting debut with the 1993 thriller movie 'Baazigar'. Directed by Abbas-Mustan, the film starred Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in lead roles. She then went on to feature in movies like 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari', 'Pardesi Babu', 'Dhadkan', 'Garv: Pride & Honour', 'Life in a... Metro', 'Hungama 2', and 'Nikamma'.

Recently, she has starred in the comedy drama 'Sukhee', directed by Sonal Joshi. It also features Amit Sadh, Dilnaz Irani, Kusha Kapila and Pavleen Gujral.

Shilpa has also featured as Tara in 'Indian Police Force’, created and directed by Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash.

The series stars Sidharth Malhotra, and Vivek Oberoi.

She will be next seen as Sathyavathi Agnihotri in 'KD-The Devil'. The upcoming Kannada action film is directed by Prem and produced by Suprith under KVN Productions. The film stars Dhruva Sarja, Reeshma Nanaiah, V Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Jisshu Sengupta and Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt.

The actress recently spoke about how women are often associated with sacrifice instead they should be linked with strength and power.

Shilpa was a guest on the singing based reality show “Sa Re Ga Ma Pa”, which has Sachin-Jigar, Sachet Parampara and Guru Randhwa as the mentors, and Vipul Roy and Salman Ali as the hosts this time around.

In the show, Shilpa said: “Usually when we talk about women it is often associated with sacrifices, but I believe that- Ek Naari ko Himmat aur Taakat se associate karna chahiye.”

