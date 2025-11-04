Shilpa Shetty reveals Tabu’s adorable nickname in heartfelt birthday post

Mumbai, Nov 4 Actress Shilpa Shetty took to social media to extend her heartfelt wishes to Tabu on her birthday.

The ‘Dhadkan’ actress not only showered love on her longtime friend but also revealed the adorable nickname she fondly calls her by. On Tuesday, Shilpa took to her Instagram handle and shared a video which shows her candid and goofy moments with Tabu. The sweet clip showcases both the actress smiling while striking poses together. Alongside it, Shilpa wrote, “Dearest Timpoo, Happy Happy birthday @tabutiful Here’s to great health, happiness and miles of smiles.Yours, always and forever, Silipoo.”

Notably, the ‘Hungama 2’ actress also added Viral Dhol’s trending song Sare Bolo Happy Birthday as background score for the video. Needless to say, Shilpa’s post beautifully reflects the warmth and affection that define her bond with Tabu, giving a glimpse of their enduring friendship.

The duo previously shared screen space in the 1996 action thriller “Himmat,” which starred Sunny Deol in the lead role. While Tabu played the lead character, Anju, Shilpa Shetty appeared in an extended special cameo. Directed by directed by Sunil Sharma, the actioner also starred Naseeruddin Shah, Sudesh Berry, Mukesh Khanna, Mohan Joshi, Gulshan Grover and Kiran Kumar.

Shilpa and Tabu also appeared together in the 2000 crime drama Tarkieb, which was directed by Esmayeel Shroff. The film had Nana Patekar, Aditya Pancholi, Milind Soman and Ashutosh Rana in the prominent roles.

Meanwhile, Tabu turned a year older on November 4 and received heartfelt wishes from her close ones on social media.

Work-wise, Tabu was last seen on the big screen in two 2024 releases — “Crew” and “Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha,” both of which earned her praise for her versatile performances.

Speaking of Shilpa Shetty, she made her comeback to films after 14 years, with the 2021 film “Hungama 2.” She was last seen as a judge on the reality show “Super Dancer Chapter 5.”

