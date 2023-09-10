Shilpa Shetty reveals what makes her 'Sukhee'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 10 : Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Sunday revealed what makes her 'Sukhee'.

Taking to Instagram, Shilpa shared a video of her from the film’s sets.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CxAA2UtSWk3/

In the video, she can be seen munching poha, sandwiches and others.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “My #SundayBinge makes me Sukhee! What makes you SUKHEE? Watch #Sukhee only in theatres from 22nd September.”

‘Sukhee’ starring Shilpa Shetty and Chaitanya Chaudhary as her husband, also features​ Amit Sadh, Kiran Kumar, and Kusha Kapila in pivotal roles. The film is set to hit theatres on September 22.

The recently released trailer of ‘Sukhee’ offers a captivating glimpse into the life of Sukhee, a devoted housewife who dedicates herself to her husband, her daughter, and father-in-law. However, her routine takes an unexpected turn when she receives an invitation to her school reunion. Eager to reconnect with an old friend played by Kusha Kapila and visit Delhi, Sukhee embarks on a thrilling adventure following a heated argument with her husband.

The film deals with patriarchy and women's empowerment with a dash of comedy.

Sharing the trailer's link, Shilpa took to Instagram and wrote, "Get ready to experience the joy of being Sukhee! #SukheeTrailer Out Now."

Glimpses of Shilpa's performance in the trailer left netizens impressed.

'Sukhee' marks the directorial debut of Sonal Joshi and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, and Shikhaa Sharma. The film has been written by Radhika Anand, with the screenplay by Paulomi Dutta.

Apart from this, Shilpa will be seen in Rohit Shetty's OTT debut 'Indian Police Force', which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. The series will stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime.

She will also act in 'KD-The Devil' as Satyavati alongside V Ravichandran, and Sanjay Dutt. The pan-India multilingual will be released in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor