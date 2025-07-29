Shilpa Shetty reveals what sets Sanjay Dutt apart from others in a heartfelt birthday post

Mumbai, July 29 Shilpa Shetty took to social media to wish her dear friend and actor Sanjay Dutt on his 66th birthday.

She took to her Instagram handle to share photos with the actor, along with a heartfelt note in which she expressed what truly sets Sanjay apart from others in the industry. Calling the actor a ‘superstar,’ Shilpa wrote, “Happy birthday to an incredible talent and an even more amazing person! You bring so much energy and passion to every part that I’m constantly inspired by your brilliance on and off screen.”

“But what truly sets you apart is your kind heart and generosity of spirit that I have witnessed. Here’s wishing you all the love, happiness, and great health above all, Rockstar.”

In the first image, Sanjay Dutt is seen giving Shilpa a warm hug on a flight. In the next, the two can be seen posing together for the shutterbugs at an event. Notably, both the actors have worked together in the movies such as “Hathyar” and “Jung.” Shilpa and Sanjay will next be seen together in the upcoming movie, “KD: The Devil,” which is slated for release on July 10, 2026. The film, which also stars Dhruva Sarja, Vijay Sethupathi, and Nora Fatehi, marks Shilpa’s return to Tollywood after nearly two decades.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt received heartwarming wishes from his family members and celebrities on social media. Wishing him, his wife Maanayata Dutt wrote, “my love… our #saiyaara Every day with you is a gift, but today we celebrate the amazing person you are. Celebrating another blessed year of strength, courage and love You’re my rock, my best friend, a protective father, the guiding star and the love of my life…I’m so grateful for every smile, every laugh, and every moment we’ve shared. Endlessly grateful to God for “YOU” in our lives we love you always and ever God bless you with the best of the best blessings #love #grace #positivity #dutts #beautifullife #thankyougod.”

Sister Priya Dutt also shared throwback photos and captioned it, “Happy Birthday bhaiya, I wish you all the happiness and success you so very much deserve. We argue, we fight, we laugh and we cry together but we all know that in times of trouble we will all stand together as one. Our love for each other makes that possible. Love you bhaiya. Happy birthday @duttsanjay.”

