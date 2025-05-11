Shilpa Shetty says 'Happy Mother’s Day to mine and yours'

Mumbai, May 11 Actress Shilpa Shetty used social media to wish her mother, Sunanda Shetty, and mother-in-law, Usha Rani this Mother's Day.

Wishing the two mothers in her life on the special day, Shilpa wrote on her Instagram account, "Bharat Mataon ki Jai! 🇮🇳 Happy Mother’s Day to mine and yours," along with a red heart and folding hands emojis.

First, she posted a perfect family pic with her mother, mother-in-law, son Viaan, and daughter Samisha.

After this was an image of Shilpa twinning with the two ladies in red ethnic attires. Next, we could see Shilpa's husband, Raj Kundra, posing for the camera with the two moms and their daughter Samisha.

The post also included adorable snaps of the 'Sukhee' actress with her two munchkins.

In another capture, the two ladies faced the camera with little Samisha.

Meanwhile, in the beginning of this month, Shilpa went for her first solo trip in a decade.

She took to her Instagram handle and dropped a video of herself cycling, hiking, enjoying a spa treatment, and undergoing various therapies. The clip also showed the diva sightseeing, visiting churches, and enjoying some good food.

She added the track “Sunroof” by Nicky Youre and Dazy in the backdrop.

Shilpa captioned the post, “Travel far, travel wide, and travel alone. For in solitude, you find yourself. My SOLO trip in decade..was worth the wait." However, she did not reveal the location of her solo trip.

On the work front, Shilpa will next be a part of the forthcoming Kannada action drama “KD – The Devil”. Made under the direction of Prem, the project enjoys an exciting cast, including Dhruva Sarja, Reeshma Nanaiah, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Nora Fatehi, and Sanjay Dutt, among others.

The technical crew of “KD – The Devil” also includes composer Arjun Janya, cinematographer William David, and editor Sanketh Achar.

