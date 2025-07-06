Shilpa Shetty shares a glimpse of her Sunday binge date with son Viaan in London

Mumbai, July 6 Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty took to social media to share a heartwarming glimpse of her Sunday binge date with son Viaan in London.

From delicious treats to candid smiles, the actress gave a peek into their fun-filled day out in the city. Taking to Instagram, Shetty posted a video showing her enjoying her Sunday binge session with her son. The mother-son duo is also seen exploring the city together and posing for photos. Alongside the clip, she wrote, “Son Day Binge #sundaybinge #londondiaries #momsondate #fun #gratitude.” The 'Dhadkan' actress, who is currently vacationing in London, often shares glimpses of her Sunday binges on social media. Last week, Shilpa Shetty indulged in an éclair—a pastry made with choux dough, filled with cream, and topped with flavored icing.

“When you can’t binge in peace... caught in an éclair moment #SundayBinge #londondiaries #blessed #gratitude,” she wrote as the caption.

On the professional front, the 50-year-old actress will next be seen in “KD – The Devil,” a Kannada action-packed period drama set in the 1970s. She takes on the role of Satyavati in the film, which also features Dhruva Sarja, V. Ravichandran, and Sanjay Dutt in key roles. Currently in its post-production stage, the film is expected to hit theatres in 2025. Directed by Prem and produced by Venkat Narayana Konanki and Nisha Venkat Konanki under the banner of KVN Productions, the upcoming actioner also stars Nora Fatehi.

Shilpa Shetty's most recent appearance was in the 2024 web series “Indian Police Force,” in which she portrayed the role of a police officer. She is best known for her roles in movies like “Baazigar,” “Dhadkan,” “Life in a... Metro,” “Apne,” and “Dostana.”

After taking a break from films, the actress returned to the big screen with “Nikamma,” co-starring Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. The film marked her comeback to cinema after a 13-year hiatus.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor