Shilpa Shetty shares an intense workout video, motivates fans

Mumbai Sep 1 Actress Shilpa Shetty has always been a fitness freak, and her social media account is proof of the same. Shilpa, who lives a very disciplined life, believes in indulging in fitness regimes and exercises to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

The actress today on her social media account shared a very motivating video where Shilpa is seen in dalchini in some intense exercises at the gym. In the video shared on her social media account, Shilpa can be seen doing bench steps and jumps. She captioned the video as, “Hop, drop, but never stop. Benefits:

• Boosts heart health & endurance

• Burns more calories with short choreographies

• Engages mind with focus & coordination

• Tones and conditions legs & hips

• Fun, effective & doable anywhere, even at home.

#MondayMotivation #SwasthRahoMastRaho #FitIndia.”

The actress, who turned 50 this year, has been known for her hourglass figure and healthy lifestyle. The actress throughout the week follows a strict diet that comprises a balanced mix of proteins, carbohydrates, and other nutrients. Shilpa always reveals what her diet looks like and shares a lot of information along with photos and videos of her food on her social media account.

