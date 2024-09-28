Shilpa Shetty shares heartfelt moments with Viaan on 'Sons Day': Thank you for choosing me

Mumbai, Sep 28 On the occasion of 'National Sons Day', Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty took to social media and shared heartwarming pictures with her baby boy. In a touching tribute, she expressed her gratitude, saying, “Thank you for choosing me,” highlighting the deep bond and joy that motherhood brings to her life.

September 28 is celebrated as National Sons Day, a special occasion for parents to honor and celebrate their boys.

Taking to Instagram, Shilpa, who has 32.5 million followers, shared a delightful series of vacation photos with her son, Viaan, along with her husband, businessman Raj Kundra. The images capture precious family moments, with the final snap featuring the mother-son duo twinning in cozy grey hoodies.

In her heartfelt caption, Shilpa wrote, "Happy Son's Day my jaan my Viaanuuuuuu. You make me so proud. Thank you for choosing me #HappySonsDay #blessed," celebrating the joy and pride of motherhood.

On the personal front, Shilpa had married Raj in November 2009. The couple have two children-- son Viaan, and daughter Samisha.

Shilpa had made her acting debut with the 1993 thriller movie 'Baazigar'. Directed by Abbas-Mustan, the film starred Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in lead roles. She then went on to feature in movies like 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari', 'Pardesi Babu', 'Dhadkan', 'Garv: Pride & Honour', 'Life in a... Metro', 'Hungama 2', and 'Nikamma'.

Recently, she has starred in the comedy drama 'Sukhee', directed by Sonal Joshi. It also features Amit Sadh, Dilnaz Irani, Kusha Kapila and Pavleen Gujral.

Shilpa has also featured as Tara in 'Indian Police Force’, created and directed by Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash.

The series stars Sidharth Malhotra, and Vivek Oberoi.

She will be next seen as Sathyavathi Agnihotri in 'KD-The Devil'. The upcoming Kannada action film is directed by Prem and produced by Suprith under KVN Productions. The film stars Dhruva Sarja, Reeshma Nanaiah, V Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Jisshu Sengupta and Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt.

