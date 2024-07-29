Shilpa Shetty shares heartwarming birthday wish for Sanjay Dutt

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 29 : As Sanjay Dutt is celebrating his 65th birthday today, wishes have been pouring in for the actor.

Actress Shilpa Shetty shared a special throwback video to celebrate the occasion.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday, the actress posted a video where where she and Sanjay are seen dancing to the song 'Phir se bol zara jo tu'.

Along with the video she wrote a caption that read, "Dearest Sanju, you are a destiny's child. I wish you only and all the happiness, great health, and success. You are such an inspiration and make me believe that there is no battle that cannot be conquered. Loads of love."

Earlier in the day, veteran actress Saira Banu shared a special post featuring her late husband, Dilip Kumar.

Taking to Instagram story, Saira Banu posted an old photo featuring Dilip Kumar and Sanjay Dutt.

Along with a picture, she penned a heartwarming message, which read, "@duttsanjay has always been like a family to me. My entire family, starting from Ammaji to Aapaji, to Sahib, and to me, we've watched him grow from a tiny toddler into the remarkable person he is today."

A while ago, the makers of the highly anticipated film 'KD - The Devil' unveiled Sanjay Dutt's first look and introduced him as 'Dhak Deva'.

Taking to Instagram, Sanjay Dutt treated fans with a return gift by dropping his first look.

In the poster, Sanjay as 'Dhak Deva' looks intense and added a vintage flair to it.

"The Lord of Devil's Democracy, Dhak Deva, steps into #KD's Vintage Battlefield, bringing a storm of intensity," he captioned the post.

Directed by Prem, 'KD-The Devil', the Pan-India multilingual is set to release in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. A period action entertainer based on true events from 1970s Bangalore.

Apart from this, Sanjay Dutt is reuniting with Raveena Tandon in 'Ghudchadi', which also features Khushalii Kumar and Parth Samthaan.

'Ghudchadi' will hit the OTT platform JioCinema on August 9.

Recently, Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar have officially confirmed their new project, featuring a stellar cast that includes Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna and Arjun Rampal.

Sanjay Dutt has also joined the ensemble cast of the eagerly awaited 'Housefull 5.'

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, 'Housefull 5' is slated to be a landmark installment in the Housefull franchise, set entirely aboard a cruise ship.

This setting marks a first for Hindi cinema franchises, aiming to elevate the comedic and camaraderie-filled essence that the series is celebrated for.

The film boasts a star-studded lineup, including Akshay Kumar, Ritesh Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, and now Sanjay Dutt.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor