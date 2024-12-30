Shilpa Shetty shares her fun-filled moments spent with kids at Winter Wonderland

London [UK], December 30 : Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty is currently vacationing in London with her family.

Making the end of 2024 special for kids, Shilpa and her husband Raj Kundra went to Winter Wonderland Theme Park with their son Viaan and daughter Samisha.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DEM6OWrteXA/?hl=en&img_index=7

On Monday, the 'Dhadkan' star took to Instagram and shared several pictures and videos showcasing the fun-filled moments she spent with her family. In the videos, Shilpa can be seen enjoying swings and rides at the amusement park.

"Wondering & Wandering in Winter Wonderland #londondiaries #winterwonderland #blessed," she captioned the post.

Shilpa and Raj got married on November 22, 2009. In May 2012, the couple were blessed with their firstborn Viaan. On February 15, 2020, they welcomed their daughter Samisha via surrogacy.

On the professional front, Shilpa was last seen in the web series Indian Police Force. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the series also starred Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi in lead roles. The show premiered earlier this year on Amazon Prime Video. Shilpa will next appear in the upcoming Kannada film 'KD: The Devil'. The film also stars Dhruva Sarja, V Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Sanjay Dutt, Jisshu Sengupta and Nora Fatehi in lead roles.

Directed by Prem, 'KD-The Devil', the Pan-India multilingual is set to release in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. It is a period action entertainer based on true events from 1970s Bangalore.

