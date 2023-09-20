Shilpa Shetty shares sweet birthday wish ‘Sukhee’ co-star Kusha Kapila

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 20 : Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared a sweet note for her ‘Sukhee’ co-star Kusha Kapila on her birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Shilpa posted a picture of her and Kusha.

Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Happy birthday. May you always have miles of smiles your way, my darling, Kusha! Rab di Meher bani rahe tum par!”

‘Sukhee’ starring Shilpa Shetty and Chaitanya Chaudhary as her husband, also features​ Amit Sadh, Kiran Kumar, and Kusha Kapila in pivotal roles. The film is set to hit theatres on September 22.

The recently released trailer of ‘Sukhee’ offers a captivating glimpse into the life of Sukhee, a devoted housewife who dedicates herself to her husband, her daughter, and father-in-law. However, her routine takes an unexpected turn when she receives an invitation to her school reunion. Eager to reconnect with an old friend played by Kusha Kapila and visit Delhi, Sukhee embarks on a thrilling adventure following a heated argument with her husband.

The film deals with patriarchy and women's empowerment with a dash of comedy.

'Sukhee' marks the directorial debut of Sonal Joshi and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, and Shikhaa Sharma. The film has been written by Radhika Anand, with the screenplay by Paulomi Dutta.

Apart from 'Sukhee', Kapila will be seen in 'Thank You For Coming'.

The film is headlined by Bhumi. Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, Shibani Bedi, Pradhuman Singh Mall, Natasha Rastogi, Gautmik, Sushant Divgikar, Saloni Daini, Dolly Ahluwalia, Karan Kundrra and Anil Kapoor are also in the film.

Recently, the movie was premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2023.

Karan Boolani has directed the film, which will be out on October 6.

