Shilpa Shetty shares video of Karwa Chauth puja organised at Sunita Kapoor's house

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 20 : Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty on Sunday attended the annual Karwa Chauth celebration at Sunita Kapoor's residence with her girl gang.

In a post on Instagram, Shilpa dropped a video in which ladies including Mira Kapoor, Rima Jain and Antara Marwah can be seen performing Karwa Chauth puja.

"Happy Karvachauth Ladies. Thankyou @kapoor.sunita for always organising this so impeccably Love you," she captioned the post,

Shilpa was all dolled up for the occasion. She wore a stunning red saree and elevated her look with statement jewellery.

Neelam Kothari Soni, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Panday, Raveena Tandon and Geeta Basra were also present at the Karwa Chauth festivities organised at Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor's home in Mumbai.

A while ago, Anil and Sunita's daughter Sonam Kapoor gave a glimpse of her Karwa Chauth mehendi. She got her husband Anand's name on one wrist while her son Vayu's name on the other with mehendi.Even though Sonam does not fast, she never misses a chance to glam up for the festivities.

Celebrated in Kartik month during the Chaturthi of Krishna Paksha, married women observe a nirjal vrat on this day. The fast begins at dawn and following a feast known as sargi and concludes with the sighting of the moon. After seeing the moon, they are fed food and water by their husbands and then they break their fast.

