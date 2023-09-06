Shilpa Shetty shines in 'Sukhee' trailer, check out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 6 : Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra's upcoming film 'Sukhee' is all about womanhood.

On Wednesday, Shilpa treated fans to the film's trailer, which gave a sneak peek into the life of Sukhee (essayed by Shilpa), a dedicated housewife. However, her monotonous routine takes a turn when she decides to break free from her prosaic life and voyages to Delhi to attend her school reunion with her friends. Kusha Kapila plays the role of Shilpa's best friend in the film, while Chaitannya Choudhry essays the role of Shilpa's husband.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

The film deals with patriarchy and women's empowerment with a dash of comedy.

Sharing the trailer's link, Shilpa took to Instagram and wrote, "Get ready to experience the joy of being Sukhee! #SukheeTrailer Out Now."

Glimpses of Shilpa's performance in the trailer have left netizens impressed.

"Sounds like a movie loaded with joy," a social media user commented.

"Amazing trailer...love it," another one wrote.

'Sukhee' marks the directorial debut of Sonal Joshi and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, and Shikhaa Sharma. The film has been written by Radhika Anand, with the screenplay by Paulomi Dutta, and is scheduled to release in theatres on September 22.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor