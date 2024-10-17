Shilpa Shetty shows how to stay fit in the pool

Mumbai, Oct 17 Actress Shilpa Shetty stands out not only for her acting prowess but also for her dedication to fitness and wellness. Over the years, she has transformed her life through a discipline fitness regime and healthy living.

She often shares glimpses of her journey on social media, inspiring millions of fans. And, most recently, the ‘Dhadkan’ star posted a video of her doing exercise in the pool. Taking to her Instagram story, Shilpa posted a video wherein she showcased a creative arms workout using exercise balls while enjoying a day in the pool.

The actress surely captivated her fans with her energetic approach to fitness. Shilpa’s playful approach to fitness will serve as an inspiration for many, especially those who may find traditional workouts monotonous. Shilpa often shares glimpses from her workout session with her fans and followers.

Interestingly, As a strong proponent of yoga and wellness, Shetty has redefined the concept of ‘fitness’ in her late 40s. In an early interview, the 49-year-old actress had said that she has deep appreciation for the science of yoga. She was quoted as saying, “I think my greatest learning from yoga is the fact that you have to be in control. And you shouldn't give the key of control in anyone's hand. Your emotions can vary from time to time, depending on the energy in the room, and things that happen in your life, but you can choose how you want to deal with it".

Shilpa Shetty, who made her acting debut with the thriller ‘Baazigar’, is best known for her performance in films like 'Dhadkan', 'Dus, Life in a... Metro', and 'Dostana' among others. She made a comeback in 2021 with the comedy film ‘Hungama 2.’ She was last seen in Rohit Shetty's series 'Indian Police Force' with Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi.

