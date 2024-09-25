Shilpa Shetty, Suniel Shetty reunite at event, fans demand 'Dhadkan 2'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 25 : Bollywood stars Shilpa Shetty and Suniel Shetty were captured bumping into each other at an event in Mumbai.

In visuals captured by the paparrazi, both Shilpa and Suniel could be seen exchanging pleasantries as soon as they saw each other. The duo even posed together for pictures.

Shilpa could not stop laughing when shutterbugs started screaming "Anjali". The reunion of Shilpa and Suniel was enough to leave fans nostalgic.

In no time, netizens flooded social media with their heartfelt reactions, urging the stars to make 'Dhadkan 2'. Reacting to the latest pictures of Suniel and Shilpa, a fan commented, "Nostalgic...please do Dhadkan 2'.

"We would love to see you guys together in a film," a social media user wrote.

Shilpa looked stunning in an ivory saree that she paired with a pearl-embellished statement blouse and statement mang tika. Suniel looked dapper in a grey-coloured notch lapel blazer and pants.

In 2000, Shilpa and Suniel shared screen space in 'Dhadkan', which also featured Akshay Kumar in the lead role. The chemistry between Shilpa and Suniel was quite appreciated by the audience.

Speaking of their upcoming projects, Shilpa will be seen Kannada film KD: The Devil. The film also stars Dhruva Sarja, V Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Sanjay Dutt, Jisshu Sengupta and Nora Fatehi in lead roles.

Directed by Prem, 'KD-The Devil', the Pan-India multilingual is set to release in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. It is a period action entertainer based on true events from 1970s Bangalore.

Suniel has 'Hunter 2' and 'The Legend of Somnath' in his kitty.

