Shilpa Shetty teaches a Yoga practice to attain calm mind & harmony

Mumbai Sep 15 Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty is synonymous with fitness and discipline and loves to live a healthy lifestyle. The actress recently shared a video teaching “Brahmari”, an ancient old yoga practice.

The actress dressed in her sportswear was seen teaching the exact steps of Brahmari to her fans. She also highlighted the advantages of the practice and how, if incorporated in daily life, it can help achieve a calmer and peaceful mind. Shilpa has always been sharing secrets about her fitness and important yoga asanas and practices with her fans that can help them achieve a better lifestyle.

Recently, Shilpa had shared a motivating video where she was seen indulging in some intense exercises at the gym. In the video shared by the actress on her social media account, Shilpa can be seen doing bench steps and jumps. She captioned the video as, “Hop, drop, but never stop. Benefits: • Boosts heart health & endurance • Burns more calories with short choreographies • Engages mind with focus & coordination • Tones and conditions legs & hips • Fun, effective & doable anywhere, even at home. #MondayMotivation #SwasthRahoMastRaho #FitIndia.”

The actress who turned 50 this year has been known for her hourglass figure and healthy lifestyle. The actress who follows a disciplined lifestyle and is known for her dedication to yoga and clean eating also indulges in cheat meals on Sundays, where she devours her favourite food dishes. The actress’ “Sunday Binge” series is a hit with the audience. Recently, the Dhadkan actress was seen ringing in her Sunday Binge episode with the little contestants of the dance reality show Superdancer Season 5, where Shetty is seen as a judge. The actress shared a video of herself indulging in some lip-smacking delicacies along with the little participants of Super Dancer.

She captioned it as, “Throwback to #SundayBinge with Shilpa ke Swagsters. Watch #SuperDancerChapter5 tonight at 8PM.” In her Sunday Binge series, Shilpa is seen indulging in her favourite desserts. From baklavas, pancakes, and chocolate brownies to pull-me-up cakes, pies, and ice creams, Shilpa Shetty is seen indulging in them all turn by turn every Sunday. She believes in earning the calories and burning them at the gym.

