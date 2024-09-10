Shilpa Shetty visits Lalbaugcha Raja with hubby Raj Kundra, mum

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 10 : Actor Shilpa Shetty along with her mother and husband Raj Kundra on Tuesday, paid a visit to the famous Lalbaugcha Raja pandal in South Mumbai just days after the actress bid farewell to the Ganpati idol she had brought home for Ganesh Chaturthi.

Shilpa was seen walking barefoot to the pandal, dressed in a traditional saree. Raj also joined her barefoot, wearing traditional attire.

Shilpa and Raj were also seen carrying a large modak, a sweet offering, to present to Lord Ganesha. The trio looked happy and full of devotion as they made their offering at the pandal.

The 'Dhadkan' actor bid adieu to Lord Ganesha during the Ganpati visarjan ceremony on Sunday.

She was seen performing aarti along with her husband, Raj Kundra, and their daughter, Samisha. Shilpa was also seen playing the drums and enjoying the festivity.

Shilpa and Raj danced joyfully to the beats of the dhol, creating a lively and festive atmosphere.

Shilpa, her husband and daughter participated in the celebration in traditional twinning outfits. Shamita Shetty also joined them in the celebration. She was seen wearing green-coloured attire.

While talking to the media, she said, "We celebrate the festival with a lot of enthusiasm. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all, may Bappa remove all obstacles and give us all prosperity and success."

Shilpa Shetty on Saturday welcomed Lord Ganesha into her home to mark the special occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Ganesh Chaturthi, a vibrant ten-day festival, started on September 7 and will continue until Anantha Chaturdashi. This festival, also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi, honours Lord Ganesha as the 'God of New Beginnings' and the 'Remover of Obstacles,' celebrating his wisdom and intelligence.

