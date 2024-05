Shilpa Shetty wishes abundance of joy to 'Hungama 2' co-star Paresh Rawal on birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 30 : Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Thursday penned a special birthday wish for her 'Hungama 2' co-star Paresh Rawal.

Taking to Instagram stories, Shilpa shared a couple of videos from their 'Hungama 2' shoot and promotions.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "Happy Birthday. Wishing you an abundance of joy, overflowing happiness and lots of love and light Paresh Ji!"

'Hungama 2' is a sequel to Priyadarshan's 2003 released hit film 'Hungama'. The movie also stars actors Meezaan Jaffery, Pranitha Subhash, Rajpal Yadav, and Johnny Lever.

With a career spanning decades, Rawal has showcased remarkable versatility and an unparalleled ability to excel in any role he takes on.

Ahead of his birthday, the Padma Shri awardee on Wednesday announced his upcoming venture titled 'The Taj Story'.

Paresh Rawal took to his X and released a poster of the film with a caption that read, "Announcing my upcoming film 'The Taj Story' Shooting commences from 20th July 2024, Producer CA Suresh Jha Writer & Director Tushar Amrish Goel, Creative Producer Vikas Radhesham."

The film is produced by CA Suresh Jha and written and Directed by Tushar Amrish Goel, with Vikas Radhesham serving as the creative producer. The project is under the banner of Swarnim Global Services Pvt. Ltd. The shooting is set to commence on July 20.

'The Taj Story' promises to be a compelling narrative that delves into the history and significance of the iconic Taj Mahal.

The film is poised to be a tribute to one of India's most cherished landmarks, exploring its rich heritage and timeless beauty.

Apart from this, Paresh Rawal will be seen in Vaani Kapoor starrer coming-of-age Bollywood drama-comedy 'Badtameez Gill', which is about a girl and her family set in Bareilly and London.

'Badtameez Gill' is being produced by Nickky Bhagnani and Viicky Bhagnani, Vinay Aggarwal, Ankur Takrani and Akshad Ghone. It is being directed by Navjot Gulati, who has written Running Shaadi, Ginny Weds Sunny, and directed films like Jai Mummy Di and soon to be released, Pooja Meri Jaan. The film also stars Aparshakti Khurrana.

