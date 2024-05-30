Shilpa Shetty wraps up shooting for 'KD - The Devil Part 1', shares fun video

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 30 : Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Thursday finished shooting for her upcoming film 'KD - The Devil Part 1'.

Shilpa took to Instagram and shared a fun video from the wrap-up.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C7l1UEfNIvA/

Shilpa has wrapped up the last schedule in Mysore.

The video begins with Shilpa dressed in floral saree sitting in a chair while the makeup artist fixes her makeup.

In the clip, she says, "It's a bloody business, bloody difficult business." Then, she walks towards director Prem and says, "Sir, pack up."

In the end, Shilpa says, "KD is a film to watch out for. One of my most favourite roles, Satyavati, is in this movie."

Sharing the video, she wrote, "It's a wrap for #KDTheDevil - Part One. Can't wait for you to see Satyavati in action. All set to be yours this December."

'KD- The Devil' also stars V Ravichandran and Sanjay Dutt. With Shilpa Shetty Kundra now entering the war zone, this one is guaranteed to leave audiences wanting more.

In March, Shilpa announced that she is joining KD's Battlefield as Satyavati.

In the poster, Shilpa was seen sporting a retro look, she wore a polka dots sari and oversized glasses.

Directed by Prem, 'KD-The Devil', the Pan-India multilingual is set to release in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. A period action entertainer based on true events from 1970s Bangalore.

Meanwhile, Shilpa was recently seen in Rohit Shetty's OTT debut 'Indian Police Force', which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. The series is streaming on the OTT platform Amazon Prime.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor