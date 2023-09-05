Shilpa Shetty’s next ‘Sukhee’ official trailer to be out on this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 5 : Makers of the upcoming family entertainer film ‘Sukhee’ on Tuesday announced the trailer release date of their film.

Taking to Instagram, actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared a new poster of the film which she captioned, “Kal aap bhi yahi kahenge, ‘Main Sukhee Hun’ #SukheeTrailer out tomorrow, stay tuned. #Sukhee releases on 22nd September only in theatres.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CwzHtgeIjXu/

The official trailer of the film will be out on September 6.

The movie marks the directorial debut of Sonal Joshi and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra and Shikhaa Sharma.

It stars Shilpa Shetty in a never-seen-before avatar along with Kusha Kapila, Dilnaz Irani, Pavleen Gujral, Chaitannya Choudhry and Amit Sadh.

The film has been written by Radhika Anand, with the screenplay by Paulomi Dutta.

Sukhee narrates the story of Sukhpreet ‘Sukhee’ Kalra, a 38-year-old Punjabi housewife and her friends, who go to Delhi to attend their school reunion after 20 years. Sukhee relives the 17-year-old version of herself whilst going through a plethora of experiences and emotions, and making the most difficult transition in her life – from being a wife and a mother, to being a woman again.

The film is slated to hit the cinemas on September 22.

Apart from this, Shilpa will be seen in Rohit Shetty's OTT debut 'Indian Police Force', which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. The series will stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime.

She will also act in 'KD-The Devil' as Satyavati alongside V Ravichandran, and Sanjay Dutt. The pan-India multilingual will be released in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor