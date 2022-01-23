Shilpa Shetty's rapping skills shock Badshah

Mumbai, Jan 23 Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty shocked rapper Badshah after she rapped a few lines for him on the ninth season of the show 'India's Got Talent'.

Shilpa shared the clip on Instagram and said that she would like to try rapping while Badshah made a face.

Soon, the actress started singing lines from the song 'Kar gayi chull'. She forgot a few verses so the rapper helped her out.

Shilpa is then heard telling Badshah: "Dekha mera hidden talent (did you see my hidden talent)?"

To which, a not-so-impressed Badshah said: "Hidden he rehna chahiye (should have remained hidden)."

Talking about Badshah, Kirron Kher said: "He's got a mad look on his face."

Shilpa captioned the clip: "Na dikhe woh talent kaisa, Toh ek jhalak pesh hai mere rap ka zara sa! Gaaya maine gaana aisa, Ke Badshah bhi proud feel kare waisa, But reaction aaya unexpected sa, Maano rapper hamaara ho raha ho thoda jealous sa What say, @badboyshah?"

'India's Got Talent' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor