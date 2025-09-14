Shilpa Shetty's 'Sunday Binge' episode turns special with "Super Dancer" tiny tots

Mumbai Sep 14 Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty is synonymous with fitness and is an equal food connoisseur too.

The actress’ Sunday Binge series is a hit with the audience. Recently, Shetty was seen ringing in her Sunday Binge episode with none other than the little contestants of the dance reality show "Super Dancer Season 5."

The actress shared a video of herself indulging in some lip-smacking delicacies along with the tiny tots of Super Dancer. She captioned it as, “Throwback to #SundayBinge with Shilpa ke Swagsters. Watch #SuperDancerChapter5 tonight at 8PM.”

The actress, in her Sunday Binge series, is seen indulging in her favourite desserts and giving in to satisfying her sweet tooth. From baklavas, pancakes, chocolate brownies, tiramisus, mousse, tarts, pudding, kheer, and pull-me-up cakes to pies and ice creams, Shilpa Shetty is seen indulging in them all, turn by turn, every Sunday.

The Sunday Binge videos are a treat to watch for her fans, who love to see their favourite star gobble up all the desserts and still manage to stay fab and fit, despite all the sugar intake. Shilpa, along with her food videos, also shares the secret to staying fit and burning all her calories. The actress follows a disciplined lifestyle and is known for her dedication to yoga and clean eating throughout the week, except for Sundays, where she cheats on her diet and devours her favourite food dishes.

Recently, Shilpa shared a very motivating video where Shilpa is seen indulging in some intense exercises at the gym. In the video shared on her social media account by the actress, Shilpa can be seen doing bench steps and jumps. She captioned the video as, “Hop, drop, but never stop. Benefits: • Boosts heart health & endurance • Burns more calories with short choreographies • Engages mind with focus & coordination • Tones and conditions legs & hips • Fun, effective & doable anywhere, even at home. #MondayMotivation #SwasthRahoMastRaho #FitIndia.” The actress who turned 50 this year has been known for her hourglass figure and healthy lifestyle.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor