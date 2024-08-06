Shilpa Shetty's touching message for mother-in-law on her birthday

Mumbai, Aug 6 Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra penned a heartwarming note for her mother-in-law on her birthday on Tuesday, sharing how she has brought joy and love into their lives.

Taking to Instagram, where she has 32.3 million followers, Shilpa shared a reel video featuring a montage of unseen pictures with her mother-in-law, Usha Rani Kundra.

The video includes pictures of Shilpa posing with her mother-in-law and her two children, as well as a picture of her husband, Raj Kundra.

Shilpa captioned the post: “Happy birthday to the woman who brought joy and love into my partner's and my life. I'm the envy of every daughter-in-law because I got lucky with the best and most incredible mom (in-law only for the books). Here's to great health, laughter, and the choicest blessings on your birthday #gratitude #blessed #family.”

A fan commented on the post: “Happy birthday to aunty! She truly is such a sweet and warm person.”

Another user wrote: “Here’s to another year of good health and happiness.”

Shilpa married businessman Raj Kundra in November 2009.

The couple has two children, a son Viaan and a daughter Samisha.

On the work front, Shilpa made her acting debut with the 1993 thriller 'Baazigar'. Directed by Abbas-Mustan, the film starred Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in lead roles.

The actress then featured in movies like 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari', 'Pardesi Babu', 'Dhadkan', 'Garv: Pride & Honour', 'Life in a... Metro', 'Hungama 2', and 'Nikamma'.

Recently, Shipla starred in the comedy-drama 'Sukhee', directed by Sonal Joshi, which also features Amit Sadh, Dilnaz Irani, Kusha Kapila, and Pavleen Gujral.

Shilpa also appeared as Tara in 'Indian Police Force', created and directed by Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash, alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi.

The actress next has 'KD' in the pipeline.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor