Shilpa Shirodkar celebrates 36 years of her Bollywood debut 'Bhrashtachar' with an emotional post

Mumbai, Nov 22 Actress Shilpa Shirodkar seems to have taken a trip down memory lane. The actress recently took to her social media account to celebrate 36 years of her Bollywood debut, Bhrashtachar.

The actress, sharing a few stills from the movie, penned an emotional post on her social media. She wrote, “36 years since the film that introduced me to all of you! #Bhrashtachar gave me my first role, my first lesson, and my first family in cinema. Playing a blind girl in my debut and sharing screenspace with @rajinikanth ji, #Rekha ji, @mithunchakrabortyofficial, @anupampkher ji and @abhinavchaturvediofficial was itself a huge responsibility and challenge.”

She added, “This film came to me at the right time with the right people, and I wouldn't have wanted it any other way. Grateful for this beautiful start, the journey that followed and all that awaits ahead #ShilpaShirodkar #36YearsOfBhrashtachar,” adding a red heart and love emoticon. The actress who was seen in Bigg Boss season 18 had received immense love for her stint in the reality game show in 2024.

The actress recently turned a year older on the 20th of November, and her fans and loved ones had taken to their respective social media accounts in wishing the birthday girl on her special day. Sending birthday love to Shilpa, Bollywood star Kajol wrote in the comment section, "Happy birthday (red heart emoji) (sic)."

Actress and BB 7 winner Gauahar Khan wrote, "Happy happy birthday, dear Shilpa ma’am. You're amazing, and only the best shall be a part of your life. (red heart emoji) God bless you." Previously, Shilpa's sister, actress Namrata Shirodkar, also known as South Superstar Mahesh Babu’s better half, marked her sister’s special day with a beautiful post in which she celebrated her return to the silver screen with "Jatadhara".

Namrata mentioned that watching Shilpa make her comeback to films was extremely special for her. Seeing so much love being showered upon her on her birthday, Shilpa penned a gratitude note.

She wrote, "Another year older, but forever grateful for the people I get to share life with. Thank you for all the beautiful messages, surprises and blessings! (Clinking glasses emoji) My heart is so full (red heart emoji) (sic)."

