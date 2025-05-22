Shilpa Shirodkar has recovered from Covid-19, says she’s ‘feeling fine’

Mumbai, May 22 Actress and former “Bigg Boss 18” contestant Shilpa Shirodkar has “finally recovered” from Covid-19 and said that she is “feeling fine.”

Shilpa took to Instagram stories, where she shared her health update and wrote: “Finally recovered, feeling fine, thank you each one of you for your love. Have a super blessed Thursday.”

It was on May 19, when the actress had announced that she tested positive for Covid-19, a contagious disease caused by the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.

Taking to Instagram, Shilpa shared: “Hello people! I have been tested positive for COVID. Stay safe and wear your mask!- Shilpa Shirodkar.” For the caption, she wrote, “Stay Safe.”

A rise in Covid-19 cases has been recorded across Asia. Several cases have been reported in Hong Kong and Singapore. According to the Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection, the virus is quite active.

Maharashtra has also recorded active cases, with a spike from 12 to 56 in one week, according to media reports. Currently, India has 257 active Covid-19 cases, with Kerala, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu reporting the maximum cases.

The JN.1 variant and its related descendants, which belong to the Omicron family, are believed to be the driver behind this surge in Covid-19 cases across Asia. In January 2020, the disease spread worldwide, resulting in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Talking about the actress, Shilpa will next be seen in "Jatadhara," which marks Sonakshi Sinha’s Telugu debut.

The pan-India Telugu-Hindi supernatural fantasy thriller film also stars Sudheer Babu, Ravi Prakash, Divya Vij, and Rain Anjali in supporting roles.

‘Jatadhara’ is a supernatural thriller that delves into the unknown, promising a thrilling experience for viewers. With its unique storyline and talented cast, including Shilpa Shirodkar, this film is expected to make waves in the industry.

Earlier, Shilpa was seen in ‘Bigg Boss 18’ along with Vivian Dsena, Nia Sharma, Shoaib Ibrahim, Padmini Kolhapure, Sameera Reddy, Surbhi Jyoti, Karan Veer Mehra, Shilpa Shirodkar, Krishna Shroff, Gashmeer Mahajani, Nyra Banerjee, Surbhi Jyoti, Muskan Bamne, and Alice Kaushik.

