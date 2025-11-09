Shilpa Shirodkar: I know how to cut my cords

Mumbai, Nov 9 Actress Shilpa Shirodkar, who can be seen in the recently released film ‘Jatadhara’, is quite aware of her strengths as a performer.

The actress spoke with IANS during the promotional run of the film, and said that she doesn’t find it very difficult to cleanse her system off the characters that she plays. It comes naturally to her, and she doesn’t let the characters over-power her personality.

Talking about the same, she told IANS, “I know how to cut my cords, so yeah, there’s no cleansing of the system. When you come home after shooting, I think you are so tired as an actor, doing what you were doing, you just want to sleep, there is no time to process, or to think that, ‘What else will I do tomorrow?’ There is nothing like that”.

What she really liked while shooting for the film was the clarity in vision of the director duo Venkat Kalyan and Abhishek Jaiswal.

She further mentioned, “The directors had such a clear vision of what they wanted to shoot, when they narrated the script to us, it was very clear that this is how it is going to be and we did nothing different, it was not that when we landed up on the set, it was totally different, differently shot or differently set. So as an actor, somewhere down the line, we knew exactly what we were getting into, obviously there is a switch on switch off button that we use every day in our lives, we don't carry anything home and luckily for us, this film was all shot in a single schedule”.

‘Jatadhara’ is produced by Zee Studios' Umesh KR Bansal, Prerna Arora, Aruna Agarwal, Shivin Narang, and co-produced by Akshay Kejriwal and Kussum Arora, with Creative Producers Divya Vijay and Sagar Ambre. The film is currently playing in cinemas in Hindi and Telugu.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor