Shilpa Shirodkar pens a lovely birthday wish for her 'anchor' Aparesh Ranjit 

Mumbai, Nov 9 Actress Shilpa Shirodkar penned a lovely birthday wish for her husband Aparesh Ranjit on social media.

Dropping two love-struck photos with her 'anchor', Shilpa revealed that they are spending his birthday apart.

The 'Gopi Kishan' actress penned on her Instagram, "Happy Birthday to my anchor, my husband, my forever and ever after @apareshranjit!!! (red heart emoji) (sic)."

"Even though we’re not together on your birthday today, please know that you are right here in my heart, in every smile and at my very best...Even if we are miles away from each other, you handle it with such patience, strength and so much love," she added.

Shilpa also shared that her husband does not like to celebrate his birthday.

She stated, "I know today isn’t how we’d prefer to celebrate, but just know that it means the reunion is going to be even sweeter (and I can’t wait!!!!!) I’m already counting down the days until I can properly celebrate you with a tight hug that lasts far too!!!"

Calling Aparesh her 'rock', Shilpa went on to express her love using the following words, "You are my rock, my greatest motivation. I hope you feel all the warmth and love that I’m sending across to you!! I love you so so much and I can’t wait to see you!!! Come back soon Aps!!!"

"Happy Birthday! Lots of hugs and kisses! (red heart and kisses emojis)", she concluded.

For those who do not know, Shilpa married the UK-based banker Aparesh Ranjit in 2000. The couple is blessed with a daughter named Anoushka.

Work-wise, Shilpa will soon be seen as Sobha in the highly-awaited drama, "Jatadhara".

Revealing what was the most exciting part about playing the character, she stated, "Honestly, just being in front of the camera was the most exciting part — it felt like a dream come true. Playing such a complex character was challenging because I’m nothing like Shobha in real life. But as an actor, you naturally blend into every role you accept."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor