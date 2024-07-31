Shilpa Shirodkar plays 'get to know me', reveals her secrets

Mumbai, July 31 Actress Shilpa Shirodkar on Wednesday played the 'get to know me' game on social media, revealing some of her favourite things.

Shilpa, who is the younger sister of actress Namrata Shirodkar, took to Instagram Stories and shared a snippet of the game.

The snap reads as: "Get to know me... name: Shilpa Shirodkar Ranjit, birthday: 20/11/1973, favourite food: Varan Bhaat, favourite animal: dog, favourite TV show: Kavyanjali, Zodiac sign: Scorpio, hair color: dark brown, eye color: dark brown, favourite artist: Amitabh Bachchan."

She gave the tune of 'Papa Kahte Hain' to her post.

Shilpa had made her debut in 1989 with Ramesh Sippy's film 'Bhrashtachar'. The film starred Mithun Chakraborty and Rekha.

She has also featured opposite Anil Kapoor in the hit 1990 film 'Kishen Kanhaiya'.

Shilpa has been a part of successful films like -- 'Trinetra', 'Hum', 'Khuda Gawah', 'Aankhen', 'Pehchaan', 'Gopi Kishan', 'Bewafa Sanam', and 'Mrityudand'. She has also starred in 'Gaja Gamini' directed by M. F. Husain. The film stars Madhuri Dixit as the lead, alongside Shahrukh Khan (cameo role) and Naseeruddin Shah.

The 50-year-old actress has also been a part of TV show 'Ek Mutthi Aasmaan', which aired on Zee TV.

She was seen in 'Silsila Pyaar Ka', and 'Savitri Devi College & Hospital'.

On the personal front, she married UK-based banker Aparesh Ranjit in 2000. The couple have a daughter.

