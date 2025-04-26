Shilpa Shirodkar relives some cherished childhood memories as she offers prayers in Shirdi

Mumbai, April 26 Actress Shilpa Shirodkar decided to relive some "cherished memories of her childhood" as she offered prayers at the Shirdi Saibaba temple.

The 'Bigg Boss 18' contestant took to her official IG and dropped some images from her visit to Shirdi.

She was seen dressed in a pink floral salwar kameez as she posed in the temple. Shilpa was all smiles, as she faced the camera during her religious trip.

Her visit to Shirdi was extremely special for Shilpa as this brought back some fond memories for her when her mother used to take her to Shirdi Sai Baba's temple that too twice a month.

Looking back at those childhood memories, Shilpa wrote on her Instagram handle, "Cherished memories of my childhood flood my mind as I recall my mother taking me to Shirdi Sai Baba’s temple twice a month since I was five. Those early experiences instilled a deep devotion in me, and over the years, my faith has only grown stronger. I’m forever grateful for the miracles and blessings Sai Baba has brought into my life. His divine presence fills my heart with peace and positivity."

Talking about her professional commitments, Shilpa will next be seen in the much-anticipated Tollywood drama, “Jatadhara.”

Made under the direction of Venkat Kalyan, the film stars Sudheer Babu, and Sonakshi Sinha as the lead. Bankrolled by Zee Studios' Umesh KR Bansal, Prerna Arora, Aruna Agarwal, and Shivin Narang, “Jatadhara,” is touted as a supernatural fantasy thriller.

“Jatadhara" revolves around the investigation of the enigma surrounding the Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Temple, examining myths and theories about its alleged supernatural powers.

For the unaware, Shilpa was initially active in Bollywood between 1989 to 2000. After a 13-year hiatus from acting, she made her comeback in 2013 with the television series "Ek Mutthi Aasmaan". In 2024, Shilpa also participated in the popular reality show "Bigg Boss 18".

