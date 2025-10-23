Shilpa Shirodkar returns to ‘Bigg Boss Telugu’ stage, calls it ‘full-circle moment’

Mumbai, Oct 23 Former Bigg Boss 18 contestant and actress Shilpa Shirodkar had an emotional homecoming as she visited the sets of Bigg Boss Telugu and called it a “full circle moment”.

The actress appeared on the popular reality show as a guest to promote her upcoming film Jatadhara. She shared a string of pictures of herself moments before stepping into the show from her vanity van.

“Full-circle moment at #BiggBossTelugu set! Honored to be back as a guest promoting my film, #Jatadhara,” she wrote as the caption.

Shipa, the sister of Namrata Shirodkar, credited “Bigg Boss” for transforming her life and mentioned that she will forever be grateful to it.

“Truly beautiful being on the stage that changed my life. I’ll forever be grateful! Watch our film #Jatadhara releasing on NOVEMBER 7th in theatres near you!” she wrote.

Bigg Boss is based on the Dutch format of Big Brother. Since its premiere on November 3, 2006, the show has completed eighteen seasons and three OTT seasons.

The first season was hosted by Arshad Warsi, followed by Shilpa Shetty in the second season and Amitabh Bachchan in the third. Farah Khan led the Halla Bol season, while Sanjay Dutt co-hosted the fifth season with Salman Khan. The 18th season was won by Karanveer Mehra.

Talking about supernatural thriller Jatadhara, the film, which is directed by Venkat Kalyan, also stars Sudheer Babu, Divya Khossla and Sonakshi Sinha.

Set in a world where black magic holds real power, “Jatadhara” delves into the dark side of the supernatural, where mystical forces become dangerous weapons. The story follows Sonakshi as a pishachini who has been guarding a hidden gold treasure for centuries.

Talking about Shilpa Shirodkar, she made her acting debut in 1989 Ramesh Sippy’s Bhrashtachar, where she shared screen space with Mithun Chakraborty and Rekha.In 1990, she starred opposite Anil Kapoor in Kishen Kanhaiya. She then delivered a string of successful films, including Trinetra, Hum in 1991, Khuda Gawah, Aankhen, Pehchaan, Gopi Kishan, Bewafa Sanam, and Mrityudand.

After her marriage, Shilpa decided to step away from films, with her last appearance being in Gaja Gamini in 2000. In 2013, she returned to acting, this time on television, with Ek Mutthi Aasmaan, a drama centered on the lives of domestic helpers.She then appeared in Silsila Pyar Ka and Savitri Devi College & Hospital.

