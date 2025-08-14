Shilpa Shirodkar shares photos of her car damaged by Mumbai bus; slams transport firm for shirking responsibility

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 14 : Actor Shilpa Shirodkar has, in a social media post, shared images of her car that was damaged, reportedly after getting hit by a bus.

The incident took place in Mumbai on Wednesday, according to 'Bigg Boss 18' star, who took to her social media Instagram Stories to share pictures of the damaged vehicle and describe the incident.

In her post, Shirodkar alleged that a Cityflo bus "ran into" her car and said that she was shocked with the transport company's response.

The actress also thanked the Mumbai Police for helping her file a complaint quickly and "without any trouble."

"A cityflo bus ran into my car today. And the people representing the office in mumbai Mr Yogesh Kadam and Mr Vilas Mankote are telling me its not their companies responsibility its the drivers responsibility. How ruthless are these guys. How much must be a driver earning! Thanks to @mumbaipolice @cpmumbaipolice they helped me file a police complaint without much problem. But the conpany refuses to take any responsibility of the incident. @cityflo.ind appreciate you to connect with me on this matter. Thankfully, my staff is fine and unhurt, but anything could have happened," read her post.

Shilpa Shirodkar was a popular face in Hindi films during the late 1980s and 1990s. She recently returned to the limelight through 'Bigg Boss 18', where she was seen alongside Vivian Dsena, Karan Veer Mehra, Chum Darang, Nyra Banerjee, Muskan Bamne, and Alice Kaushik.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor