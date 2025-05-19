Shilpa Shirodkar tests positive for COVID-19, urges everyone to stay safe

Mumbai, May 19 Actress Shilpa Shirodkar took to social media to inform everyone that she has tested positive for Covid-19.

Taking to Instagram handle, Shilpa shared a note that read, “Hello people! I have been tested positive for COVID. Stay safe and wear your mask!- Shilpa Shirodkar.” For the caption, she wrote, “Stay Safe.”

Fans flocked to the comments section to wish Shilpa Shirodkar a speedy recovery. Many thanked her for spreading awareness and reminded others to continue staying cautious in their daily lives. One user commented, “Get well soon.” Another said, “Take care shilpa ji.”

Several Asian countries, including Singapore and Hong Kong, have reported a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks. Health officials suggest that the surge may be due to a decline in overall immunity within the population and a lower number of elderly individuals receiving their booster doses.

Reportedly, Singapore has seen a particularly significant jump, recording around 14,200 cases as of May 3—a 28% rise compared to the previous year. In China, infection numbers are approaching levels seen during last summer’s peak, while Thailand has experienced a rise in cases following the Songkran Festival in April. In a statement, the Singapore Ministry of Health stated, “There is no indication that the variants circulating locally are more transmissible or cause more severe disease compared to previously circulating variants.”

Coming back to Shilpa Shirodkar, the actress is gearing up for the release of her next project, "Jatadhara," which will mark Sonakshi Sinha’s Telugu debut. The pan-India Telugu-Hindi supernatural fantasy thriller film also stars Sudheer Babu, Ravi Prakash, Divya Vij, and Rain Anjali in supporting roles.

Speaking about the film, Shilpa had earlier shared, “Jatadhara has been a surreal experience for me. My experience has been incredibly positive, and the entire cast and crew have been so warm and welcoming. It truly feels amazing to be in front of the camera and playing such a unique character.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor