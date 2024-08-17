Shimla hosts 10th International Film Festival, featuring 105 films

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 17 : The 10th Annual International Film Festival in Shimla is making waves among filmmakers and local residents.

The three-day event, taking place at Gaiety Theatre, features 105 films, including documentaries, short fiction, and animations that tackle social and environmental issues. Additional screenings are being held at the Central Jail in Shimla and Nahan, expanding the festival's reach beyond traditional venues.

The festival has attracted filmmakers from 22 countries and 22 Indian states, with submissions from nations like Iran, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka.

The event aims to offer a platform for high-quality films worldwide and support emerging filmmakers.

"This is the 10th edition of the International Film Festival of Shimla. We showcase films on social causes, feature films, dramas, serious films, and issue-based films, including documentaries, short films, and animations," said Pushpraj Thakur, the festival director and organizer.

"We have introduced a special session called 'Bachpan' for children's films and an exhibition with the National Film Archives of India, paying tribute to legendary actors Dev Anand and Raj Kapoor," he added.

Filmmakers from across the globe expressed their appreciation for the festival's transparent organization and the opportunities it provides.

Manoj, a filmmaker from Kerala, said, "This is the first time that I am participating in the international festival of Shimla. It is a very good experience, and the organizers are keeping it very transparent. We are trying to prove that animals and any creatures deserve love, and we don't have any right to harm anyone."

Anil Thomas, a Malayalam filmmaker, added, "My movie is about the environment, specifically a sewage plant and its impact on the public. It is good to be here in the Shimla film festival, where you can interact with people from across the globe and country."

International filmmakers also appreciated the opportunity to participate in an Indian festival.

Kimia, a filmmaker from Iran, said, "In the film festival in Shimla, India, it is my first experience, and I love India. My movie is about an Iranian family, especially about women, as we have lots of rules for girls and women. I want to thank you for selecting my movie here."

The festival is not limited to screenings alone. It also features master classes, open forums, and interactions with celebrities like Bollywood actress Seema Biswas, who spoke on the importance of preserving theatre and cinema for future generations.

"It is very worrying that cinema is not being understood by the mobile generation. The depth is being reduced, and children are getting into mobile for studies. Theatre and cinema need to be preserved," she said.

Local filmmakers are equally excited about the festival's role in promoting independent cinema.

Preeti Sharma, a local filmmaker, said, "These kinds of festivals are important for filmmakers in states like Himachal Pradesh. It feels good to screen and promote your film, and it is important for motivating young filmmakers."

The Shimla International Film Festival started on Friday and will conclude on Sunday.

