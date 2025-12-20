Shin Min-Ah and Kim Woo-Bin Wedding: Korean Power Couple Set to Tie the Knot; Pre-Wedding Pic Goes Viral

Korean star couple is all set to tie knot on December 20, 2025 in private wedding. Their agency AM Entertainment, informed their fans via Instagram post. Ahead of their wedding, couple shared a first look of their pre-wedding photo shoot on social media and since then it is going viral.

Agency shared black and white photo and wrote a caption, which says, “Today, actress Shin Min-Ah and actor Kim Woo-bin are officially tying the knot. We are deeply grateful for the warm blessings and unwavering support you've shown the couple as they embark on this precious new journey together. Both actors look forward to returning your love by continuing to deliver their best performances on screen in the future.”

According to a ChosunBiz report, Shin Min-Ah and Kim Woo-bin, who announced their marriage last month, are donating 300 million won in celebration of their wedding. The ceremony, hosted by Lee Kwang-soo, will be held tonight at 7 PM in a Seoul hotel with close friends and family in attendance.