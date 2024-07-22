Shinde Sena Leader Dr. Manisha Kayande Calls for Action Against Bigg Boss OTT 3 Over Obscene Content

Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 is gaining momentum with contestants, especially Armaan Malik and his family. Armaan, who has two wives, entered the show. While Payal was evicted in the first week, Kritika and Armaan remain in the house. Their polygamous relationship has drawn significant online trolling. Recently, Armaan and Kritika were seen getting cozy on national television.

In response, Shiv Sena Secretary and Spokesperson MLA Dr. Manisha Kayande has contacted Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar to express concerns about content aired on Bigg Boss Season 3 on July 18, 2024. Dr. Kayande, along with Shiv Sena Mahila Aghadi members, called attention to the inappropriate and offensive behavior displayed by contestants, which she described as lewd and disgusting.

Dr. Kayande emphasized that the behavior displayed on the show undermines social values and crosses the boundaries of family relationships. She specifically mentioned Armaan Malik and Kritika Malik, who were seen criticizing the actors for their conduct. Dr. Kayande expressed her concern that the show's content negatively impacts viewers, including children, who are part of the audience. Dr. Kayande urged the Police Commissioner to take strict action against the producers of Bigg Boss Season 3 and the CEO of the broadcasting company. She requested that a case be filed under cybercrime laws and all relevant IPC sections be applied. Additionally, she called for an investigation into whether the controversial video has gone viral on social media.

In addition to her appeal to the Mumbai Police, Dr. Kayande announced plans to meet the Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting. She intends to demand that OTT platforms be brought under the purview of censorship to prevent such incidents from recurring.