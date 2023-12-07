"Shine sway you are RIZZ": Amitabh Bachchan sends love to grandson Agastya Nanda on 'The Archies'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 7 : Megastar Amitabh Bachchan flaunted the Word of the Year for 2023 as he wished grandson Agastya Nanda for his acting debut in the musical drama 'The Archies' that released on Friday.

Publishers of the Oxford English Dictionary have elevated 'Rizz' as its annual word of the year and the proud granddad used it with panache for Agastya.

Taking to Instagram, Big B shared a picture featuring him, Abhishek and Agastya.

Big B captioned the post, ".. Agastya with love and more .. shine sway you are RIZZ !!!"

"Rizz is a colloquial word, defined as style, charm, or attractiveness; the ability to attract a romantic or sexual partner," according to the Oxford University Press. OUP says the word's etymology it's believed to have been taken from the middle of "charisma," much like "fridge" derives from refrigerator.

Meanwhile as soon as the instagram post by the senior Bachchan was up , fans and industry friends flooded the comment section with heart emojis.

Ahead of the release, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar hosted a special screening of the film for the members of the film industry today. And guess what? Big B who arrived for the screening turned out to be the biggest cheerleader of Agastya.

Not only Big B but his wife Jaya Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter Shweta Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, son-in-law Nikhil Nanda, granddaughters Navya and Aaradhya also attended the screening.

The whole family arrived in style and happily posed for the paps on the red carpet.

'The Archies', a coming-of-age musical, follows the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel and Dilton takes audiences to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale. The film explores friendship, freedom love, heartbreak and rebellion.

Dot, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda are also a part of 'The Archies'.

Meanwhile, Agastya will also be seen alongside legendary actor Dharmendra in the film 'Ekkis'. Helmed by Sriram Raghavan the film will release on January 10, 2025.

Amitabh Bachchan, on the other hand, will be next seen in the upcoming sci-fi action film 'Kalki 2898 AD' alongside Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 12, 2024.

He also has a courtroom drama film 'Section 84' in his kitty.

