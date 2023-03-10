Shireen Mirza hospitalised after actress faints on sets

Shireen Mirza, who is currently shooting for TV show Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan Dharam Patnii, apparently fainted on the sets of the TV show and got hospitalised. Reportedly, the actress had been complaining about being under the weather for a while. Her ill health seemingly prevented her from celebrating Holi and she did not share any posts on social media on the festival as well.

Hasan in his Instagram story late Thursday night (March 9) shared that Shireen is 'stable' and 'back home' now. He also thanked several well-wishers who got worked up after learning the news of her hospitalisation.Her husband wrote, "To all the fans and well-wishers. Thank you for your love and prayers! By God's grace Shireen is stable and back at home now." Shireen reshared his Instagram story. Shireen Mirza has played popular parts on television in shows like Bohot Pyaar Karte Hain, Dhhai Kilo Prem and Yeh Hai Aashiqui among others.