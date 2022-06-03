Shirley Setia: 'Nikamma' title track was the toughest bit of dancing I've learned

Mumbai, June 3 Singer-turned-actress Shirley Setia who is making her debut in Bollywood with the upcoming film 'Nikamma' says dancing on the title track of the film was the toughest for her.

The title track is released which is picturised on the actress, choreographed by Ganesh Acharyaa.

According to Shirley, "When I first saw this at Ganesh Acharyaa masterji's studio, I wasn't sure that I could pull this solo off. It was the toughest, fastest choreography I've had to learn."

The song is composed by Javed-Mohsin and the lyrics are written by Danish Sabri and Sanjay Chhel.

Based on the Telugu film 'Middle Class Abbayi', the film 'Nikamma' is directed by Sabbir Khan, and also stars Shilpa Shetty, Abhimanyu Dassani, Samir Soni and Abhimanyu Singh among others.

'Nikamma' releases in theatres on June 17.

