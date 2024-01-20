Shiv Thakare, Shoaib Ibrahim teach 'baarati' dance moves to K-Pop idol Aoora

Mumbai, Jan 20 The contestants of ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’-- Shiv Thakare, Shoaib Ibrahim, and host Rithvik Dhanjani gave a Bollywood tour to the South Korean singer Aoora, taught him 'baarati' dance moves, and made him shake a leg on the tunes of ‘Jeene Ke Hai Chaar Din’.

To support and boost the confidence of the participants, the celebrity dance reality show welcomed their friends and families including Prince Narula, K-pop idol ‘Aoora’, Faisal Shaikh aka Faisu, Sumedh Shinde, Babil Khan, and Jasleen Royal amongst others, making it a starry affair.

In a delightful twist, contestant Adrija Sinha caught the attention of none other than Aoora. As Aoora joined the show to support Adrija, he was welcomed with open arms.

The other contestants introduced Aoora to the world of Bollywood.

Shiv took the lead in teaching Aoora some lively ‘Baarati’ dance moves. Shoaib grooved with Aoora on the upbeat tunes of superstar Salman Khan’s catchy song ‘Jeene Ke Hai Chaar Din’, from the movie ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karogi’.

RJ Glenn shared the iconic step of Anil Kapoor's ‘My Name Is Lakhan’.

Not just this, host Rithvik added his signature humour and playfully taught Aoora some funny Hindi phrases.

Meanwhile, Aoora was also recently seen as a wildcard contestant in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 17'.

‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ airs on Sony.

