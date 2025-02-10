'Shiva Shiva Shankara' song from 'Kannappa' unveiled

New Delhi [India], February 10 : 'Shiva Shiva Shankara' song from 'Kannappa' has been unveiled.

The song was launched by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar at his ashram in Bangaluru, with the team of Kannappa, including director Mukesh Kumar Singh, Rockline Venkatesh Kannada distributor, actress Sumalatha, Mohan Babu, music director Stephen Devassy and lyricist Ramjogaya Sastry, alongside other esteemed dignitaries.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O7KmrziYuwk

The song captures the "essence of Lord Shiva's divine energy."

In an official statement, the production team expressed their gratitude, saying, "This film is a labor of devotion, and having Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Guruji unveil our first song on our behalf is truly a blessing."

Mohan Babu, the producer of Kannappa, also shares his thoughts, stating, "It is an honour to have Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Guruji launch this sacred song. Kannappa is a film deeply connected to Lord Shiva, and this moment adds immense spiritual value to our journey."

Hindi version sung by Javed Ali and composed by Stephen Devassy, the song is penned by Shekhar Astitwa. Shiva Shiva Shankara is now available across all major digital platforms.

Vishnu Manchu stars as Kannappa, alongside Preity Mukhundhan, with performances by Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, and Kajal Aggarwal.

Kannappa is set for a grand worldwide release on April 25.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor