Shivakumar orders to reopen 'Bigg Boss Kannada' studio, Kichcha Sudeep thanks Dy CM

Bengaluru, Oct 9 The studio for the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss Kannada' was reopened on Thursday following orders from deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, two days after the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) sealed the premises over norms violations.

District authorities unlocked Gate C of Jollywood Entertainment and Adventures Private Limited at 2.45 a.m. after it had been shut for two days, facilitating the return of all 17 contestants to the set from a private resort.

Taking to X, Shivakumar confirmed his intervention, saying, "I have directed the deputy commissioner of Bengaluru South District to lift the seal on Jollywood premises. The studio will be given time to address violations in accordance with the norms set by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board."

The deputy CM affirmed his commitment to supporting the Kannada entertainment industry while ensuring environmental protection.

The authorities have not yet opened the main entrance of Jollywood Studios and Adventures. Currently, only Gate C, which provides direct access to the Big Boss reality show studio, is open.

Jollywood Studios challenged the closure in the High Court, where the petition is scheduled for hearing today.

The reality show's host, Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep, responded, "I sincerely thank DK Shivakumar sir for the timely support. Also want to thank the authorities concerned for acknowledging that Big Boss Kannada was not involved or was part of the recent chaos or disturbances."

"I truly appreciate the Dy CM for promptly responding to my call, and thank Nalpad for his dedicated efforts. Big Boss Kannada 12 is here to stay," Sudeep added.

Earlier, criticising the Congress-led Karnataka government’s decision to seal the Big Boss Kannada studio over alleged violations, the state BJP accused the government of targeting Kannada star Kichcha Sudeep.

The Leader of Opposition in the state Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, directly alleged that the Congress-led government has singled out actor Kichcha Sudeep.

“They earlier targeted former ministers KN Rajanna and B Nagendra, and now Sudeep has become their next target,” he said.

“It’s important to understand who exactly the government is targeting. This amounts to community-based discrimination. The government should exercise caution, as the public will not tolerate such actions,” Narayanaswamy added.

Shivakumar had earlier stated, “‘Bigg Boss Kannada’ should continue. There might have been some errors on their part, but there must be an opportunity for correction. That is my approach to resolving the issue.”

However, the Janata Dal (Secular) took to the social media platform X to accuse Shivakumar of acting out of revenge against film artists and playing a role in ensuring the closure of the Bigg Boss Kannada reality show.

The party also shared a video clip of Shivakumar saying he “knows how to deal with those who defy” -- a remark he made during the inauguration of the 16th Bengaluru International Film Festival, in response to criticism of the government’s handling of the event.

The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board had on Tuesday issued an immediate closure of the Bigg Boss Kannada studio, citing non-compliance with environmental laws and operation without valid permissions.

The twelfth season of the popular reality show, hosted by Sudeep, was launched recently.

Reacting to the closure order, state Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre had said in Bengaluru on Tuesday, “Despite being issued multiple notices for violations, they continued their activities. No one is above the law, and action will be taken as per the legal provisions.”

