Shivaleeka Oberoi: An inside-out transformation was a must for 'Khuda Haafiz 2'

Mumbai, July 12 Actress Shivaleeka Oberoi, who is currently riding high on the response of the film 'Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 Agni Pariksha', has shared that the first installment of the film was based on a real incident and also inspired by Ramayan, while the second part is about what unfolds after a happy ending.

For revisiting the role of someone who has been through a living nightmare, Shivaleeka spared no effort to pull off an inside-out transformation. She conveys that the transformation was a must for the Faruk Kabir directorial.

Shivaleeka says, "Essaying Nargis has been enriching for me as an actor. People say fear is in the head, but if you live the life of a woman and walk in the shoes of the women you know, you'll realise that fear is very real."

"In this chapter, Nargis is shaken and traumatised because of the turmoil she overcame in the first chapter. Her husband loves her to death but she can't move past what has happened."

She adds, "An inside-out transformation was a must for this role. From going sans makeup to getting into the headspace of someone stuck in a mayhem of emotions, I gave this role whatever I had.

"I think this the kind of film every man should watch to gain perspective of what women go through in their lives."

Zee Studios, Cinergy, and Panorama Studios present a Panorama Studios production - 'Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 Agni Pariksha', written and directed by Faruk Kabir, produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, Sneha Bimal Parekh, Ram Mirchandani, with music by Mithoon & Vishal Mishra, co-produced by Sanjeev Joshi, Aditya Chowksey, Hasnain Husaini & Santosh Shah, and starring Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi.

A Panorama Studios and Action Hero Films pan-India release, 'Khuda Hafiz 2' is running successfully in cinemas currently.

