Shivam Khajuria on 5 years of ‘Anupamaa’: Every day on set still feels like I’m learning something new

Mumbai, Sep 1 Actor Shivam Khajuria, who is known for his work in the superhit television show ‘Anupamaa’, has said that the timing of the show completing 5 years coinciding with Ganeshotsav is really special. The actor has also drawn parallels between the half a decade celebrations and the festival.

Since its premiere, ‘Anupamaa’ has become a household name, resonating with viewers for its relatable storytelling and emotional depth. The show has consistently highlighted themes of family, resilience, and empowerment, which has helped it strike a chord with audiences across generations. Shivam emphasized how this connection with viewers has been the biggest reward for the entire cast and crew.

Talking about the show, the actor told IANS, “Honestly, it feels amazing that Anupamaa has completed 5 years. You don’t often see shows connect so deeply across all age groups, and to be part of that journey feels very special. The character I play has taught me a lot along the way, and every day on set still feels like I’m learning something new. The love the audience has given us is what makes it all worth it”.

He further mentioned, “The timing is really special. As we celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi, we’re also celebrating this milestone with the show. Just like the festival is about new beginnings and spreading joy, I hope Anupamaa continues to bring positivity and inspiration into people’s lives for many more years.”

Earlier, Shivam, who essays the role of Prem in the superhit television show ‘Anupamaa’, spoke about having a gala time on the sets of the show. The actor said that lunch breaks on sets are like a picnic as the entire unit gathers like school kids with their tiffin boxes, swapping bites and laughter.

